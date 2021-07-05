Rubric Capital Management LP Has $46.54 Million Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,785 shares during the period. Xperi comprises approximately 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.04% of Xperi worth $46,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

