Rubric Capital Management LP Has $57.36 Million Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Collegium Pharmaceutical comprises approximately 3.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 6.87% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $57,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.