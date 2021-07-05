Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $21.07 Million in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,521,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.45% of MGIC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.