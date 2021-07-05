Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $302,000 Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,552 shares of company stock valued at $309,757 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of MGTX opened at $16.08 on Monday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $712.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 413.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

