Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 137.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tucows were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $80.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.83 million, a P/E ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.67. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $20,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tucows in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

