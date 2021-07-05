Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 18,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $201,975.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,002,105.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

