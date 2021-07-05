Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 120,995 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 92,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $111.18 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.