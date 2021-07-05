Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Up 32.7% in June

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 821,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,923 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $382.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.