Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAFRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Safran stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. 58,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

