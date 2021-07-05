Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 730,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.91. 3,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a 52-week low of $114.74 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.77.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
