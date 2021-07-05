Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 730,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.91. 3,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a 52-week low of $114.74 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.77.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

