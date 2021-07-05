salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Professional Planning’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,892 shares of company stock valued at $74,635,720. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,717. The stock has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

