Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sandfire Resources America in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRAFF stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

