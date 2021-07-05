Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.62 ($78.37).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.