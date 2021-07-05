Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SC traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,425,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,394. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,972,000 after purchasing an additional 178,336 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $42,257,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Finally, WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $18,131,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

