Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.