Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $531.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $531.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

SARTF stock remained flat at $$467.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.55 and a beta of 0.57. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $550.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $953.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

