Scout24 (ETR:G24) Shares Up 0.2%

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €72.30 ($85.06) and last traded at €72.00 ($84.71). 104,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €71.88 ($84.56).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.94 ($84.64).

The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

