Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Raised by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 3.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $715,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.70. 1,874,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,889. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $101.70 and a twelve month high of $297.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.