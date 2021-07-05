Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Lowered by Cartica Management LLC

Cartica Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,571 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 21.0% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $78,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $273.70. 1,874,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $101.70 and a twelve month high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

