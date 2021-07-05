SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SecureWorks by 30.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 812.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.64. 8,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,737. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

