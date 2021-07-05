SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 246,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,737. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $22.37.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.