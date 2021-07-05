SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 246,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,737. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.