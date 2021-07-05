Sei Investments Co. Has $163,000 Stock Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 227.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,171 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 146,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 124,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $575.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

