Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Shares Up 1.8%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) shot up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.35 and last traded at $93.35. 362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.35.

Sekisui Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

