Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Announces $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

SRE opened at $134.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

