Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Announces $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.
Sempra Energy has raised its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.
SRE opened at $134.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.11.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
