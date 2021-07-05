Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 114.20 ($1.49).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Senior stock traded down GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 159.77 ($2.09). The company had a trading volume of 585,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,778. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.38. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of £670.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

