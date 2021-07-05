Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

SNSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $274.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Peyer purchased 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $91,408.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

