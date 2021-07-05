Severn Trent’s (STRNY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STRNY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC raised Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Severn Trent has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $2.1683 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

