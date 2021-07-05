Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Decreases By 20.8%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 401,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,913. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

