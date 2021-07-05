Short Interest in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Increases By 19.4%

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.