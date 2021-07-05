Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Grows By 16.4%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,130,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 19,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,629,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

