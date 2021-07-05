Short Interest in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Grows By 17.5%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 11,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,311 shares of company stock worth $10,441,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.92. 4,997,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,456,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 439.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

