Short Interest in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Declines By 16.8%

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MSP stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 213,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,468. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 78.54. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datto will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,287,410.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $470,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $470,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,761 shares of company stock worth $5,446,151 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.