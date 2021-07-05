Short Interest in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Increases By 19.0%

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 23,240,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $239,232.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,239 shares of company stock worth $4,577,677 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

