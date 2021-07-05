Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Grows By 30.9%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 420,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

