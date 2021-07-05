Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Declines By 20.2%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $10.81. 160,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,392. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $423.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.18.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

