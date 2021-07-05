Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Grows By 17.5%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 629,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.46. 13,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter worth $99,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

