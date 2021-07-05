Short Interest in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Rises By 19.0%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 446,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth about $7,343,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth about $2,848,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth about $2,749,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iSun during the first quarter worth about $1,242,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISUN opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iSun has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iSun will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISUN. TheStreet cut iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

