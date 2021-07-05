Short Interest in Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Declines By 25.0%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on KRNTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of Krones stock remained flat at $$45.99 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76. Krones has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $46.20.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.