Short Interest in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expands By 17.2%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,070,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 18,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.60. 7,669,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,191,235. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

