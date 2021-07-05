Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Declines By 20.0%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:NVFY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,603. Nova LifeStyle has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 50.51% and a negative net margin of 204.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,148 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter worth $33,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

