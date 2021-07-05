Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Drops By 23.7%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the first quarter worth $2,844,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 9.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the first quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,763. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

