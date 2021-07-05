Short Interest in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Decreases By 15.7%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.29. 577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,427. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Priority Technology news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.