Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Increases By 18.3%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,300 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 316,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,755. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.75.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

