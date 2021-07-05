Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Grows By 31.4%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Shares of RCRRF opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.13. Recruit has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.
