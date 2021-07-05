Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Grows By 31.4%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Shares of RCRRF opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.13. Recruit has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

