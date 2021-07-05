Short Interest in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Decreases By 15.0%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $54.32 on Monday. Surmodics has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $59.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $753.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $90,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,656 shares of company stock valued at $263,321. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Surmodics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

