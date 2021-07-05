Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rises By 20.1%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TEZNY stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.30. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

