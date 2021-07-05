Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expands By 22.2%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 217,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 0.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

