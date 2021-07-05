Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Grows By 21.3%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 506,800 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

TCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TCON opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after buying an additional 554,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.