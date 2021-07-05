Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Grows By 21.3%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 506,800 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
TCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
Shares of TCON opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after buying an additional 554,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.