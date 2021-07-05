Short Interest in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Decreases By 21.2%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of UNFI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.30. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

