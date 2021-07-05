Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Grows By 23.8%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

PPH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.21. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period.

